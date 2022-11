Homeless shelters are seeing more senior citizens with no place to live Low-income seniors are struggling to find housing amid skyrocketing rents and widespread nursing home closures.

National Homeless shelters are seeing more senior citizens with no place to live Homeless shelters are seeing more senior citizens with no place to live Audio will be available later today. Low-income seniors are struggling to find housing amid skyrocketing rents and widespread nursing home closures. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor