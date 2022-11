Street artist Banksy's new works appear in war-torn sites in Ukraine Banksy spray-painted artworks in different locations of Ukraine, according to the Art Newspaper. It says one work depicts a child in a martial arts uniform flipping a grown man onto his back.

Europe Street artist Banksy's new works appear in war-torn sites in Ukraine Street artist Banksy's new works appear in war-torn sites in Ukraine Listen · 0:29 0:29 Banksy spray-painted artworks in different locations of Ukraine, according to the Art Newspaper. It says one work depicts a child in a martial arts uniform flipping a grown man onto his back. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor