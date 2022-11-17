Lionel Messi's last World Cup? Plus, a 'Diasporican' Thanksgiving

Enlarge this image Alessio Morgese/NurPhoto via Getty Images; Maja Hitij - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images; Photo Illustration by Kaz Fantone Alessio Morgese/NurPhoto via Getty Images; Maja Hitij - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images; Photo Illustration by Kaz Fantone

They call him a 21st-century god of soccer. One of the all time greats. A king. But Lionel Messi's crown is still missing one big jewel: a World Cup trophy for his home country, Argentina.



In this episode, host Brittany Luse explores Messi's long road to a World Cup victory with Jasmine Garsd, host of NPR's new podcast The Last Cup. Along the way, they go into how immigration, race and class coil around the world of international soccer.



Then, Brittany goes on a gastronomic journey with food columnist Ilyanna Maisonet, whose new cookbook Diasporican weaves in diasporic influences with Puerto Rico's Indigenous, African and European culinary traditions.

