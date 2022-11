White House climate advisor addresses the unresolved questions left after COP27 NPR's Mary Louise Kelly talks with White House climate advisor Ali Zaidi about the U.S. role in addressing global climate change as the U.N. climate conference draws to a close.

Climate White House climate advisor addresses the unresolved questions left after COP27 White House climate advisor addresses the unresolved questions left after COP27 Listen · 7:27 7:27 NPR's Mary Louise Kelly talks with White House climate advisor Ali Zaidi about the U.S. role in addressing global climate change as the U.N. climate conference draws to a close. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor