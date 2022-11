FTX investors are unable to access their money, shaking crypto investors' confidence The collapse of FTX, one of the most prominent platforms for crypto exchange, left investors unable to access their money. And it's shaking crypto investors' confidence more broadly.

Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor