Accessibility links
Shea Serrano : Bullseye with Jesse Thorn Journalist and author Shea Serrano has covered basketball and pop culture for ESPN, XXL, Grantland, the Ringer and more. His first book, The Rap Yearbook, is a New York Times bestseller and a critical favorite. When we first talked with Serrano in 2017, he'd just followed it up with Basketball and Other Things, a book that is kind of like a written version of a late night party discussion with friends - with cool illustrations. Serrano covers topics like "great basketball villains" and "which NBA players get remembered for the wrong reasons?" He's since released Movies and Other Things - a similar book with movie rankings, hot takes and more ice breakers. This past month he expanded the illustrated series with another entry: Hip-Hop and Other Things. A version of this interview originally aired in October of 2017.

Bullseye with Jesse Thorn

Shea Serrano

Shea Serrano

Listen · 25:41
  • Download
  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/1137528540/1137536227" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 07: Shea Serrano attends "Hip Hop: Songs that Shook America" Screening/Event at The Apollo Theater on October 07, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Robin Marchant/Getty Images for AMC) Robin Marchant/Getty Images for AMC hide caption

toggle caption
Robin Marchant/Getty Images for AMC

Journalist and author Shea Serrano has covered basketball and pop culture for ESPN, XXL, Grantland, the Ringer and more. His path to a career as a writer was kind of unusual, however. Born and raised in Texas, Serrano originally worked as a teacher who'd find little moments to write in his spare time. It wasn't until his 30s that he went into writing full-time.

He wrote his first book around this time, too: The Rap Yearbook is a New York Times bestseller and a critical favorite.

When we first talked with Serrano in 2017, he'd just followed it up with Basketball and Other Things.

Basketball and Other Things is kind of like a written version of a late night party discussion with friends - with cool illustrations. Serrano covers topics like "great basketball villains" and "which NBA players get remembered for the wrong reasons?" He also asks questions important to any basketball fan, like "who's in The Disrespectful Dunk Hall of Fame?"

He's since followed up with Movies and Other Things - a similar book with movie rankings, hot takes and more ice breakers. This past month he expanded the illustrated series with another entry: Hip-Hop and Other Things. Like its predecessors, it's an illustrated collection of questions, rankings and thoughts designed to provoke deep discussion and maybe a few silly arguments.

A version of this interview originally aired in October of 2017.