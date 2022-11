#2293: Music to Our Ears : The Best of Car Talk There are some among us gifted with a voice that can conjure visions of the angels. Laura from Massachusetts wasn't that fortunate but she can mimic a slipping fan belt on a Ford Escort pretty convincingly! Check out her less-than-dulcet-tones along with the famous Monty Hall Puzzler on this episode of the Best of Car Talk.

The Best of Car Talk #2293: Music to Our Ears