Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced she'll end her run as the top House Democrat Nancy Pelosi's decision marks the end of an era for Democrats, and triggers a search for a new generation of leadership for her caucus.

Politics Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced she'll end her run as the top House Democrat Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced she'll end her run as the top House Democrat Listen · 3:27 3:27 Nancy Pelosi's decision marks the end of an era for Democrats, and triggers a search for a new generation of leadership for her caucus. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor