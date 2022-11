2 new Ted Kennedy biographies are not just for Boomers but for voters of all ages Two books about the late senator are out. John Farrell's book is called, Ted Kennedy: A Life. Neal Gabler's book is titled, Against the Wind: Edward Kennedy and the Rise of Conservatism, 1976-2009.

Review Book Reviews 2 new Ted Kennedy biographies are not just for Boomers but for voters of all ages 2 new Ted Kennedy biographies are not just for Boomers but for voters of all ages Listen · 7:02 7:02 Two books about the late senator are out. John Farrell's book is called, Ted Kennedy: A Life. Neal Gabler's book is titled, Against the Wind: Edward Kennedy and the Rise of Conservatism, 1976-2009. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor