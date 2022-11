Ultrarunner Camille Herron ran 100 miles in world record time — or so it seemed She ran the course in 12 hours, 41 minutes and 11 seconds. Later the track was remeasured. USA Track and Field officials claim the course was 716 feet short. They did not recognize her record.

Sports Ultrarunner Camille Herron ran 100 miles in world record time — or so it seemed Ultrarunner Camille Herron ran 100 miles in world record time — or so it seemed Listen · 0:29 0:29 She ran the course in 12 hours, 41 minutes and 11 seconds. Later the track was remeasured. USA Track and Field officials claim the course was 716 feet short. They did not recognize her record. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor