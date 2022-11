Federal trademark board rules Mariah Carey is legally not the Queen of Christmas Carey's 1994 hit "All I Want For Christmas is You" may be one of the most ubiquitous holiday tunes. Carey had asked to trademark the term "Queen of Christmas" for lotions, clothes and other products.

Business Federal trademark board rules Mariah Carey is legally not the Queen of Christmas Federal trademark board rules Mariah Carey is legally not the Queen of Christmas Carey's 1994 hit "All I Want For Christmas is You" may be one of the most ubiquitous holiday tunes. Carey had asked to trademark the term "Queen of Christmas" for lotions, clothes and other products.