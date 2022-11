Clothing stores have a major problem on their hands: Too many things Major clothing stores have been receiving too many wrong items this year thanks to shipping turmoil, messy ordering and rapid changes in tastes and trends. This means lots of discounts.

Business Clothing stores have a major problem on their hands: Too many things Clothing stores have a major problem on their hands: Too many things Audio will be available later today. Major clothing stores have been receiving too many wrong items this year thanks to shipping turmoil, messy ordering and rapid changes in tastes and trends. This means lots of discounts. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor