Biden administration moves to shield the Saudi crown prince in journalist's killing NPR's Leila Fadel talks to Ellen Knickmeyer of The Associated Press about the administration's attempt to shield Saudi Arabia's leader from a lawsuit over the killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

Law Biden administration moves to shield the Saudi crown prince in journalist's killing Biden administration moves to shield the Saudi crown prince in journalist's killing Listen · 3:59 3:59 NPR's Leila Fadel talks to Ellen Knickmeyer of The Associated Press about the administration's attempt to shield Saudi Arabia's leader from a lawsuit over the killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor