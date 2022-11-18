'The Long COVID Survival Guide' to finding care and community

Enlarge this image DrAfter123/Getty Images; Katherine Sheehan; JJ Geiger; Photo Illustration by Kaz Fantone/NPR DrAfter123/Getty Images; Katherine Sheehan; JJ Geiger; Photo Illustration by Kaz Fantone/NPR

According to the CDC, out of all the American adults who have had COVID — and that's a lot of us — one in five went on to develop long COVID symptoms. While so many are struggling with this new disease, it can be hard for people to know what to do to take care of themselves.



The Long COVID Survival Guide aims to give people struggling with long COVID practical solutions and emotional support to manage their illness. Host Brittany Luse talks to Fiona Lowenstein, editor of the guide, and Karla Monterroso, one of the contributors, about the difficulty of getting diagnosed, navigating long COVID and creating long-term collective care.

