Sibling rivalry takes the stage on Broadway; plus Randall Park's latest 'Blockbuster'

Enlarge this image Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images; Bruce Glikas/Getty Images; Arturo Holmes/Getty Images; Ricardo Hubbs/Netflix; Photo Illustration by Kaz Fantone/NPR Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images; Bruce Glikas/Getty Images; Arturo Holmes/Getty Images; Ricardo Hubbs/Netflix; Photo Illustration by Kaz Fantone/NPR

There's nothing like the holidays for family drama. And in today's episode, Brittany Luse sits down with two actors who portray a classic brother-against-brother dynamic in the Pulitzer-winning play Topdog/Underdog, which recently returned to Broadway. Corey Hawkins and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II talk sibling rivalries, the American dream and why the show is not just an exploration of race.



Then Brittany goes fangirl on actor Randall Park, whose 2019 film Always Be My Maybe is a staple in her household. She and Park talk about his latest projects: the holiday-friendly Netflix sitcom Blockbuster and his forthcoming directorial debut. They also get into the challenges of making it big in Hollywood and his passion for all things creative.

This episode of 'It's Been a Minute' was produced by Barton Girdwood, Liam McBain, Janet Woojeong Lee and Jamila Huxtable. It was edited by Jessica Placzek and Jessica Mendoza. Engineering support came from Jay Czys.