Special counsel will oversee DOJ investigations of former President Trump The official will oversee the case of the national security documents that were found at the former president's Florida estate and key aspects of the Jan. 6 probes, according to a senior DOJ official.

Special counsel will oversee Justice Department's Trump investigations

Attorney General Merrick Garland speaks at the Justice Department Thursday, Aug. 11, 2022, in Washington.

Attorney General Merrick Garland speaks at the Justice Department Thursday, Aug. 11, 2022, in Washington.

Attorney General Merrick Garland has named a special counsel to oversee the Justice Department's criminal investigation into the retention of national defense information at former President Donald Trump's Mar-A-Lago estate, as well as key aspects of the department's Jan. 6 investigation, according to a senior Justice Department official.

Garland is holding a press conference on Friday at 2:15 p.m. ET. Watch the press conference live:

