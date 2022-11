Biden administration says Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince should be shielded over killing The Biden administration says Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman should be shielded from a lawsuit over his role in journalist Jamal Khashoggi's killing, angering human rights activist.

Middle East Biden administration says Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince should be shielded over killing Biden administration says Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince should be shielded over killing Listen · 3:00 3:00 The Biden administration says Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman should be shielded from a lawsuit over his role in journalist Jamal Khashoggi's killing, angering human rights activist. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor