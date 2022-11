Qatar bans beer sales at World Cup stadiums, two days before it begins Two days before the world's biggest sporting event gets underway, Qatar banned beer sales at World Cup stadiums. Alcohol is strictly regulated in the Muslim-majority Middle Eastern country.

Sports Qatar bans beer sales at World Cup stadiums, two days before it begins Qatar bans beer sales at World Cup stadiums, two days before it begins Listen · 3:04 3:04 Two days before the world's biggest sporting event gets underway, Qatar banned beer sales at World Cup stadiums. Alcohol is strictly regulated in the Muslim-majority Middle Eastern country. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor