The News Roundup For November 18, 2022

Results from the 2022 midterm elections continued to trickle in this week. The GOP took control of the House of Representatives and the Democrats managed to hold onto the Senate. These outcomes meant shakeups in congressional leadership. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell saw off a challenge from Florida Sen. Rick Scott for his position, and House Leader Nancy Pelosi announced she will step down from leadership.

Former President Donald Trump announced his candidacy for the Republican nomination for the 2024 presidential election.

Meanwhile, in Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says his military's reclamation of the city of Kherson is "the beginning of the end" of the conflict. U.S. President Joe Biden has asked Congress to approve $37 billion in emergency aid for Ukraine.

The Economist reports a "radical shift in China's property and pandemic policies." The country's citizenry has been subject to strict anti-COVID measures that include forced quarantines and mandatory testing.

The World Cup has not yet officially started but controversy is already percolating. Players and government officials are publicly criticizing host nation Qatar over well-documented human rights abuses. Qatari officials are in turn calling their critics racist.

Joining our panel to discuss domestic headlines is Bloomberg News' Wendy Benjaminson, The Washington Post's Shane Harris, and USA TODAY's Susan Page.

NPR's Greg Myre, The Economist's David Rennie, and Bloomberg News' Zahra Hiriji join us for the global edition of the News Roundup.

