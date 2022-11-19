Accessibility links
How to watch the World Cup 2022 online and on TV The World Cup starts with host country Qatar playing against Ecuador on Sunday. Here's everything you need to know about how to catch the tournament's 64 matches.

Sports

World Cup 2022: How to watch the matches online and on TV

The Official Emblem of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 is unveiled in Doha, Qatar. Christopher Pike/Getty Images

The Official Emblem of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 is unveiled in Doha, Qatar.

The world's most-watched sporting event is back. The FIFA World Cup begins on Sunday, Nov. 20 and runs through Sunday, Dec. 18. The games are in Qatar, which is eight hours ahead of Eastern Time — meaning that most matches will air in the U.S. around midday. Here's where you can watch the matches, both online and on TV:

  • On TV, the entire World Cup schedule will be broadcast in English on Fox and Fox Sports 1. Spanish-speaking viewers can catch the tournament on Telemundo and Universo.
  • Fans can also stream the matches live on FoxSports.com and TelemundoDeportes.com.
  • Other streaming services will let you watch some or all of the games including Hulu + Live TV, YouTube TV, Tubi and Peacock.
As always, the first match will feature the host country: Qatar. Ecuador plays Qatar on Sunday, Nov. 20 at 11:00 a.m. ET. The tournament almost immediately kicks into high gear with three matches on Monday, and four matches every day afterwards until Friday, Dec. 2.

The tournament will drop down to two matches per day during the knockout phase, which runs from Saturday, Dec. 3 until Tuesday, Dec. 6 with the Round of 16. The quarterfinals will play on Friday, Dec. 9 and Saturday, Dec. 10, and semifinals will take place on Tuesday, Dec. 13 and Wednesday, Dec. 14. The third place and final games are scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 17 and Sunday, Dec. 18, respectively.