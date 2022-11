Week in politics: Pelosi steps down; Trump announces 2024 presidential run Speaker Nancy Pelosi's decision to step down from party leadership will usher in a new generation of Democrats in the House. Also, Donald Trump's announcement to run for president again.

Week in politics: Pelosi steps down; Trump announces 2024 presidential run

Speaker Nancy Pelosi's decision to step down from party leadership will usher in a new generation of Democrats in the House. Also, Donald Trump's announcement to run for president again.