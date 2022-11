Understanding the controversy around Qatar hosting the FIFA World Cup As the 2020 FIFA Men's World Cup opens Sunday, Scott Simon talks with New York Times reporter Ken Bensinger about the corruption allegations surrounding Qatar's selection as its host country.

World Understanding the controversy around Qatar hosting the FIFA World Cup Understanding the controversy around Qatar hosting the FIFA World Cup Listen · 5:08 5:08 As the 2020 FIFA Men's World Cup opens Sunday, Scott Simon talks with New York Times reporter Ken Bensinger about the corruption allegations surrounding Qatar's selection as its host country. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor