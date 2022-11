Elderly people who survived Hurricane Ian are faced with a choice: to stay or to go? Many of the homes destroyed by Hurricane Ian earlier this fall are owned by elderly people. They are now deciding whether to stay, or if it is time to move elsewhere.

