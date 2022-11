The rise and fall of FTX Nick Fountain, co-host of NPR's podcast Planet Money, reports on the rise and fall of the cryptocurrency exchange FTX and its former CEO Sam Bankman-Fried.

Economy The rise and fall of FTX The rise and fall of FTX Listen · 4:05 4:05 Nick Fountain, co-host of NPR's podcast Planet Money, reports on the rise and fall of the cryptocurrency exchange FTX and its former CEO Sam Bankman-Fried. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor