Director Luca Guadagnino talks new Salvatore Ferragamo documentary NPR's Michel Martin speaks with director Luca Guadagnino about his new documentary Salvatore: Shoemaker of Dreams.

Movie Interviews Director Luca Guadagnino talks new Salvatore Ferragamo documentary Director Luca Guadagnino talks new Salvatore Ferragamo documentary Listen · 7:48 7:48 NPR's Michel Martin speaks with director Luca Guadagnino about his new documentary Salvatore: Shoemaker of Dreams. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor