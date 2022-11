Meet the host of NASA's first Spanish-language podcast NPR's Michel Martin speaks with Noelia González, the host of Universo Curioso de la NASA.

Science Meet the host of NASA's first Spanish-language podcast Meet the host of NASA's first Spanish-language podcast Listen · 7:59 7:59 NPR's Michel Martin speaks with Noelia González, the host of Universo Curioso de la NASA. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor