Democrat House Majority Whip James Clyburn outlines his Party's strategy in the House Ayesha Rascoe speaks with Democrat House Majority Whip James Clyburn of South Carolina. They discuss the direction of the House Democrats - in the new Congress.

Politics Democrat House Majority Whip James Clyburn outlines his Party's strategy in the House Democrat House Majority Whip James Clyburn outlines his Party's strategy in the House Listen · 5:48 5:48 Ayesha Rascoe speaks with Democrat House Majority Whip James Clyburn of South Carolina. They discuss the direction of the House Democrats - in the new Congress. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor