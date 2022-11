Bugs Bunny and Daffy Duck go on a Thanksgiving adventure in a new podcast for kids NPR's Ayesha Rascoe speaks with director Lee Overtree and voice actor Eric Bauza about their holiday podcast for kids, "Bugs and Daffy's Thanksgiving Adventure."

Culture Bugs Bunny and Daffy Duck go on a Thanksgiving adventure in a new podcast for kids Bugs Bunny and Daffy Duck go on a Thanksgiving adventure in a new podcast for kids Listen · 5:52 5:52 NPR's Ayesha Rascoe speaks with director Lee Overtree and voice actor Eric Bauza about their holiday podcast for kids, "Bugs and Daffy's Thanksgiving Adventure." Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor