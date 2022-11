Mexico pays tribute to Frida, the golden labrador who saved lives A tribute to Frida — Mexico's hero dog — who died earlier this week. The golden labrador gave many there hope after the 2017 earthquake, when she used her training to find survivors under rubble.

