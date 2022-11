We're already in the promised digital Utopia — and it's failing In his new book, David Sax write that the pandemic was a test of the Utopia promised by the digital universe, and it fell short. NPR's Ayesha Rascoe talks with him about "The Future Is Analog."

Books We're already in the promised digital Utopia — and it's failing We're already in the promised digital Utopia — and it's failing Audio will be available later today. In his new book, David Sax write that the pandemic was a test of the Utopia promised by the digital universe, and it fell short. NPR's Ayesha Rascoe talks with him about "The Future Is Analog." Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor