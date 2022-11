'Devotion' follows a Black pilot and his wingman as they fight in the Korean War NPR's Ayesha Rascoe talks with director J.D. Dillard about his new movie "Devotion." It's about the trust built between a Black pilot and his wingman as they fight in the Korean War.

