A spoiler-free conversation with one of the stars of the 'Knives Out' sequel NPR's Michel Martin speaks with Janelle Monáe about her role in the new film, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery.

Movie Interviews A spoiler-free conversation with one of the stars of the 'Knives Out' sequel A spoiler-free conversation with one of the stars of the 'Knives Out' sequel Listen · 7:13 7:13 NPR's Michel Martin speaks with Janelle Monáe about her role in the new film, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor