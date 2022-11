Thanksgiving dishes are more expensive this year — but there are alternatives Inflation is coming to Thanksgiving dinner this year. Fortunately, NPR's Business Desk has tips on how to save money on Turkey Day. Call it Substitution-giving.

Economy Thanksgiving dishes are more expensive this year — but there are alternatives Thanksgiving dishes are more expensive this year — but there are alternatives Audio will be available later today. Inflation is coming to Thanksgiving dinner this year. Fortunately, NPR's Business Desk has tips on how to save money on Turkey Day. Call it Substitution-giving. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor