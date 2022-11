David Board got back into metal detecting in 2019 — and hit the jackpot He used to scour beaches in the '70s, but didn't find much. In a South West England field, he unearthed a medieval diamond wedding ring in near perfect condition. It's expected to fetch some $35,000.

