Celebrating the 50th anniversary of 'Free To Be... You and Me' In 1972, the children's album Free To Be... You And Me debuted, featuring stories and songs that celebrated tolerance, individuality and gender neutrality. Fifty years later, what is its legacy?

Pop Culture Celebrating the 50th anniversary of 'Free To Be... You and Me' Celebrating the 50th anniversary of 'Free To Be... You and Me' Audio will be available later today. In 1972, the children's album Free To Be... You And Me debuted, featuring stories and songs that celebrated tolerance, individuality and gender neutrality. Fifty years later, what is its legacy? Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor