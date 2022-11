Are Twitter's days numbered after Elon Musk's chaotic takeover of the company? NPR's Rachel Martin talks to Joanna Stern, senior personal technology columnist for The Wall Street Journal about Twitter's impact, and what would be lost if the social network collapsed.

