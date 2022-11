Qatar, host of the World Cup, loses its first match to Ecuador 2-0 Qatar fans began to leave early as their team was losing to Ecuador. A small group of Ecuadorian fans began to chant "we want beer." Qatari officials last week reversed course and banned beer sales.

