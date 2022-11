Welsh fans are ecstatic over the team's first World Cup match in more than 6 decades The national soccer team of Wales last saw action at the men's World Cup in 1958. The team's opening match against the U.S. on Monday means a lot to Welsh identity and longtime fans.

Sports Welsh fans are ecstatic over the team's first World Cup match in more than 6 decades Welsh fans are ecstatic over the team's first World Cup match in more than 6 decades Audio will be available later today. The national soccer team of Wales last saw action at the men's World Cup in 1958. The team's opening match against the U.S. on Monday means a lot to Welsh identity and longtime fans. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor