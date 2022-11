How the Colorado Springs LGBTQ community is dealing with the Club Q shooting NPR's Ari Shapiro talks with Inside Out Youth Services Communications Manager Liss Smith about the LGBTQ community in Colorado Springs and how it's responding to the deadly shooting at Club Q.

NPR's Ari Shapiro talks with Inside Out Youth Services Communications Manager Liss Smith about the LGBTQ community in Colorado Springs and how it's responding to the deadly shooting at Club Q.