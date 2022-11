My Unsung Hero series: A man rethinks his instinct to be sarcastic In this week's "Unsung Hero" installment, a man is asked to rethink his instinct to be sarcastic with his friends.

My Unsung Hero series: A man rethinks his instinct to be sarcastic My Unsung Hero series: A man rethinks his instinct to be sarcastic Listen · 2:58 2:58 In this week's "Unsung Hero" installment, a man is asked to rethink his instinct to be sarcastic with his friends. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor