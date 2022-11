Substitutionsgiving: Inflation-friendly substitutes for thanksgiving dishes With the price of a typical Thanksgiving meal up 40% over the last two years, NPR's business desk finds inflation-friendly substitutes for traditional dishes.

Your Money Substitutionsgiving: Inflation-friendly substitutes for thanksgiving dishes Substitutionsgiving: Inflation-friendly substitutes for thanksgiving dishes Listen · 8:01 8:01 With the price of a typical Thanksgiving meal up 40% over the last two years, NPR's business desk finds inflation-friendly substitutes for traditional dishes. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor