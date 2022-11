Freight rail union rejects contract, increasing the possibility of a strike The largest freight rail union has voted to reject the contract agreement brokered by the Biden administration. The two sides return to the bargaining table, but the possibility of a strike remains.

National Freight rail union rejects contract, increasing the possibility of a strike Freight rail union rejects contract, increasing the possibility of a strike Listen · 3:57 3:57 The largest freight rail union has voted to reject the contract agreement brokered by the Biden administration. The two sides return to the bargaining table, but the possibility of a strike remains. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor