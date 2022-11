Small in scope, Claire Keegan's 'Foster' packs an emotional wallop Keegan is a writer who revels in the suspense of the unspoken, the held breath. Her new novella centers on a nameless young girl whose parents leave her in the care of relatives for the summer.

