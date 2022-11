How political rhetoric factors into violence against the LGBTQ community LGBTQ people experience four times more interpersonal violence than non-LGBTQ people, according to UCLA's Williams Institute. NPR's A Martinez talks to Elena Redfield of the institute.

National How political rhetoric factors into violence against the LGBTQ community How political rhetoric factors into violence against the LGBTQ community Listen · 4:57 4:57 LGBTQ people experience four times more interpersonal violence than non-LGBTQ people, according to UCLA's Williams Institute. NPR's A Martinez talks to Elena Redfield of the institute. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor