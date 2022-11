Aid to Ukraine is vital this winter as Russia keeps up its attack on infrastructure As Russia's bombardment of Ukraine's infrastructure continues, the Ukrainian government is set to receive more than $4 billion in aid from the U.S. to help keep basic services running.

Europe

Aid to Ukraine is vital this winter as Russia keeps up its attack on infrastructure

As Russia's bombardment of Ukraine's infrastructure continues, the Ukrainian government is set to receive more than $4 billion in aid from the U.S. to help keep basic services running.