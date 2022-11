School district finds eliminating natural gas from new buildings is complicated Some schools in Portland, Ore., committed recently to some of the most progressive school climate policies in the nation. But the district is already struggling to meet benchmarks.

National School district finds eliminating natural gas from new buildings is complicated School district finds eliminating natural gas from new buildings is complicated Listen · 3:37 3:37 Some schools in Portland, Ore., committed recently to some of the most progressive school climate policies in the nation. But the district is already struggling to meet benchmarks. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor