Dozens of Haitian migrants were rescued while trying to reach the Florida Keys NPR's A Martinez talks to David Goodhue, a reporter with FLKeysNews.com and the Miami Herald, about dozens of Haitian migrants who nearly died Monday while trying to reach the U.S.

National Dozens of Haitian migrants were rescued while trying to reach the Florida Keys Dozens of Haitian migrants were rescued while trying to reach the Florida Keys Listen · 3:50 3:50 NPR's A Martinez talks to David Goodhue, a reporter with FLKeysNews.com and the Miami Herald, about dozens of Haitian migrants who nearly died Monday while trying to reach the U.S. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor