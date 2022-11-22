Trying... and failing to complete the world's largest puzzle

Enlarge this image toggle caption Louise Beaumont/Getty Images Louise Beaumont/Getty Images

We have huge news from the puzzle world: You can now purchase a 60,000-piece puzzle!

Who doesn't love a good jigsaw puzzle? It's meditative, it's tactile, not to mention buying one is the perfect way to show the world, "Hey, I'm a little lonely!" And we can say that because we love jigsaw puzzles. And, sure, maybe we are a little lonely.

The only sane reaction to learning that such a puzzle exists is to purchase and attempt to complete said puzzle, so that's exactly what we did. We called on other passionate puzzlers in the greater Boston area to join in on the chaos.

Enlarge this image toggle caption Emma Choi Emma Choi

Set up with fifteen round tables King Arthur-style, people from all over Boston came together for one common goal: complete the giant puzzle. It's made up of 60 individually-wrapped 1000-piece puzzles and it measures eight feet wide and 29 feet long.

"If there were 60 people here, piece of cake," says Linda Chin, a puzzler who loves to complete 500-piece puzzles in one sitting. "If my husband's binge-watching a show and I don't particularly like it but I want to be in the same room, I'll be doing my puzzle and then I'll look up occasionally and say 'You know, there's a low of sex in Game of Thrones!'"

"My aunt would always have a nook in her house where there would always be a puzzle," says Griffin Andres, another lifelong puzzler. "I jumped at the chance, I've never understood a puzzle of this magnitude, so it's exciting just to see."

This is an excerpt from the latest episode of Everyone & Their Mom, a new show from Wait Wait ... Don't Tell Me! Follow us on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or listen on NPR One, and you can find us on Instagram.