Best Of: Does Ticketmaster Have A Monopoly On Live Events?

Enlarge this image toggle caption Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for SUFH Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for SUFH

When Taylor Swift announced her The Eras Tour, it caused nothing short of chaos for Ticketmaster.

Demand for tickets was so high during the pre-sale that it crashed Ticketmaster's website. The planned public day of sales was canceled altogether. Ticketmaster apologized, but fans are angry.

And now the Department of Justice is now investigating Ticketmaster's parent company, Live Nation Entertainment for potential antitrust violations.



Bruce Springsteen's fans were also aghast at the ticket prices for his upcoming tour. Some cost upwards of thousands of dollars each.

Dynamic pricing is the reason why. It's a relatively new pricing system used by live events company Ticketmaster that sets price based on demand. The more people waiting in line for tickets, the higher the prices go.

Springsteen, Harry Styles, Taylor Swift, and other popular artists have taken advantage of the system. It puts more money in their pockets rather than those of scalpers. But many fans aren't happy with the ballooning costs. It's the latest controversy surrounding the company, which has long attracted antitrust criticism.

Live Nation, Ticketmaster's parent company, owns concert venues, promotes tours, and sells tickets. Some say that leaves little room for competition, hurting fans, artists, and the industry at large.

We revisit our conversation on Ticketmaster. Is Live Nation a monopoly? Who would that hurt? And what's being done to address the lack of competition?

American Antitrust Institute president Diana Moss, Pabst Theater Group CEO Gary Witt, New York State Sen. James Skoufis, and president and CFO of Live Nation Joe Berchtold join us for the conversation.

Like what you hear? Find more of our programs online.