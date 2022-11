Books We Love: NPR's end-of-the-year book recommendations NPR's end-of-the-year book recommendations are back! With something for every reader, Books We Love has over 400 sortable titles.

Review Books Books We Love: NPR's end-of-the-year book recommendations Books We Love: NPR's end-of-the-year book recommendations Listen · 3:54 3:54 NPR's end-of-the-year book recommendations are back! With something for every reader, Books We Love has over 400 sortable titles. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor